FEBRUARY 15 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 49: RAT BATH
POSTED:: February 9, 2022
FILED UNDER::
Interviews, Local/Live, Special Programming
During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.
Milwaukee’s RAT BATH is a self-described “spooky country core” band. The musical group incorporates “cowboy chords” and country-blues riffs with harsher, more punk rhythms to put a new spin on alternative country. Being a band entirely of trans members, RAT BATH reclaims queer-coded villainous characters in their storytelling to speak on queer experiences of love, betrayal, and battling trauma.
On Tuesday, February 15th tune into Local/Live to hear songs from RAT BATH’s debut release, Rat From Hell, which comes out later that week…
Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.
Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”