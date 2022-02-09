FEBRUARY 15 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 49: RAT BATH POSTED :: February 9, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Milwaukee’s RAT BATH is a self-described “spooky country core” band. The musical group incorporates “cowboy chords” and country-blues riffs with harsher, more punk rhythms to put a new spin on alternative country. Being a band entirely of trans members, RAT BATH reclaims queer-coded villainous characters in their storytelling to speak on queer experiences of love, betrayal, and battling trauma.

On Tuesday, February 15th tune into Local/Live to hear songs from RAT BATH’s debut release, Rat From Hell, which comes out later that week…

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

