FEBRUARY 22 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 50: MURPHY KAYE

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On February 22nd, we catch up with Milwaukee singer-songwriter, Murphy Kaye.

Murphy Kaye’s newest single, “Where’d You Wake Up,” is a challenge to all the people who did you wrong. Contemplative, chill, atmospheric, the song comes to terms with a relationship ending, changing, and moving on. Kaye has been blowing up in Milwaukee recently with features on 88Nine and in Milwaukee Magazine and inclusion in end-of-year lists, all the while building excitement for her next projects. Drawing comparisons to Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, Kaye delivers a perfect, moody anthem for 2022.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, tune into Local/Live to hear songs from Milwaukee artist, Murphy Kaye as they ready themselves for a year of new songs and more…

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

