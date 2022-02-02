FEBRUARY 8 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 48: VINCENT VAN GREAT & AMANDA HUFF POSTED :: February 2, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Well-known, each in their own right for their contributions to the Milwaukee music scene, Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff teamed up when Vincent hoped to try a new approach to his signature hip hop sound. He had long-admired Amanda’s creative output in the realms of folk, jazz and electro-pop and his intuition to connect and create was warranted. When the two began writing together, the musical chemistry and friendship that formed can be heard in their joint output.

Troublemakers is full of old-school RnB – sweet and sassy and loaded musical prowess to back it up and really make each song pop. On Tuesday, February 8th, hear songs from Troublemakers and find out how Vincent and Amanda came together creatively on this new musical adventure, only on WMSE’s Local/Live.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”