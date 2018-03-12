Happy Anniversary WMSE

We’ve got a week of fun planned for this year’s Anniversary – kicking off with WMSE’s 16th Rockabilly Chili and leading into OMD and GGOOLLDD at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater.

On Monday, tune into The Rock Ride where Tom Crawford will interview the legendary Michael Schenker.

On Thursday, tune into Radio Drill Time, Tom interviews John Flansburgh from They Might Be Giants and WMSE Anniversary Concert Artist OMD lead singer Andy McCluskey. The show will be all music from 1981.

On Friday, It’s a very special Friday Night Freak Show – This is Spinal Tap!. There will be a raffle. Paul Host spins at 8 p.m., the movie starts at 9 p.m. Grab tickets here.

On Saturday, WMSE’s 37th Anniversary Sponsored show, Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark w/ local loves GGOOLLDD at the Northern Lights Theater at the Potawatomi Casino & Resort. The show is SOLD OUT but we will be giving away tickets all week long.

On Sunday, Direct Hit! plays a free all-ages show with Telethon and Beggar at Puddler’s Hall. Show starts at 7 p.m.