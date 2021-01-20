JAN. 26 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 8: B~FREE POSTED :: January 20, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist B~FREE is a Milwaukee native who has dedicated her life to music. Her training in flute, voice and piano has earned her degrees in musical studies from the Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania and VanderCook College of Music and her talents have found her on some of Milwaukee’s biggest stages. Join us as we hear how she got her start in the scene and what she’s been up to, following the release of some newer singles this past year.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”