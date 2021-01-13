JAN. 12 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 7: JON MUELLER POSTED :: January 13, 2021 FILED UNDER :: General

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Apart from his membership in critically acclaimed acts like Mind Over Mirrors, Death Blues, and Volcano Choir, Jon Mueller is an avid solo performer and composer. The new album, Family Secret, for American Dreams Records, finds the composer continuing his solo practice, employing gongs, singing bowls and other types of percussion to breathe new life into a still world. By altering his perception through changes in light and space, Mueller imagines new ways of exploring his creative process, whilst ruminating on the “nearly occult” effects of family and divorce.

