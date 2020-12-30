JAN. 5 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 6: WES TANK POSTED :: December 30, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Wesley Charles Tank has been performing art rap in Milwaukee under various pseudonyms since 2002. He has been a driving force for multiple Milwaukee projects such as Sun//Decrease, Antler Antennas, Stumblesome and more. Having performed most often as “WC Tank” in a variety of forms (including backed by Riley Lake and The Fatty Acids), Tank has worked across the years with a solid roster of varied local collaborators.

Lately, Tank has, with lightning speed, reached audiences around the world with his “Fox In Socks: Dr. Seuss Raps Over Dr. Dre Beats” video. That one video, alone, has garnered millions of views and he’s since gotten coverage from SPIN, CNN, HuffPost and even made Reddit’s front page.

Tank was since approached by Canada’s Kidoodle.TV to create original content pulled from the public domain (such as “The Three Little Pigs”) and be the face of their first original show. StoryRaps was born and features not only Tank’s talented reworkings and rappings but also features a bevy of his longtime local artist friends who help keep that rhyming rap boat afloat.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.