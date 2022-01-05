JANUARY 11 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 45: SUPERTENTACLES POSTED :: January 5, 2022 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Supertentacles is the moniker of Milwaukee-based musician and producer Sean Anderson. Blending the influences and styles of early 00’s indie rock with psych pop, electronic, and folk elements, Supertentacles strives to create music that is accessible yet exists on the outer realms of conventional songwriting.

Acoustic and distorted guitars, woozy synths, layered vocals, and carefully crafted percussion pair with lyrics about nostalgia, societal pressures, and self-doubt. Anderson’s debut, self-titled album Supertentacles was released in 2019 and its follow up – King of Nothing – was recently released in November of 2021.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, January 11th to hear songs from Supertentacles’ new album, King of Nothing, and hear what’s to come as the project morphs from solo bedroom sessions to a more collaborative, full-band form.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”