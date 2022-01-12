JANUARY 16 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 46: REYNALDO JENKINS & THE TEARDROPS POSTED :: January 12, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

For over ten years, Reynaldo Jenkins & the Teardrops has been the brainchild of Josh Kristopeit, who at the helm of his home recording studio, Ruthless & Toothless, has churned out reverently irreverent punk n roll music, taking cues from old school gospel and blues, psych and modern indie rock, all doused with a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor. The past year inspired several releases, of which the most recent, TOO HOT FOR CD!, was just released in December.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, January 18th to hear how Josh formed Reynaldo Jenkins & the Teardrops over ten years ago, all about his adventures in home recording and to listen to songs from a handful of releases the band released this past year.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”