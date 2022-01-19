JANUARY 25 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 47: AVENUES POSTED :: January 19, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Avenues are a punk rock quartet from Milwaukee, originally formed in January 2006 by Vin Smith. After a few years and a couple lineup changes, Avenues soon became a powerhouse act with twinger brothers (twin gingers) Scott and Shawn Brooks bringing their energetic stage presence and Marc-Alan from Texas to round out the lineup with his bigger-than-life showman persona behind the drums.

Avenues are known for their fast-paced, tight, driven sound pulling influences from their roots of classic skate punk bands and have participated in well-known festivals like Punk Rock Bowling, the Warped Tour and Midwest Punk Fest and have shared the stage with notable acts like the Buzzcocks, Rise Against, Strung Out, Swingin’ Utters and Masked Intruder.

Avenues recently released their new full length, “We’re All Doomed”, which took nearly four years to put together. A variety of setbacks gave Avenues time to reflect and rewrite the album to better fit the current social climate. Hear songs from the new album and how it came together on WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, January 25th.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”