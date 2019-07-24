Jeff Redmon Joins Team WMSE as Account Manager POSTED :: July 24, 2019 FILED UNDER :: General

91.7FM WMSE welcomes Jeff Redmon as its new Account Manager, effective July 22. In this role, Redmon will handle all underwriting, sponsorships and day to day contact with the radio station’s partners while creating new relationships within the community.

Over the past decade Redmon’s unwavering passion for the arts has helped to shape the creative landscape of the city through the conception, promotion and execution of innovative art events. He is a key member of Made In Milwaukee, a cultural advocacy group dedicated to the exposure, growth, and advancement of the local art, music, and business community. He is the co-founder and organizer of BVGN (Bay View Gallery Night), bringing crowds of 10,000+ per event to support and nourish the local art and business community. Redmon was an organizer of Milwaukee’s first ever TEDx event (TEDx Harambee 2013). He is also an organizer and founding member of Arte Para Todos, which brings Milwaukee musicians and artists together to perform in multiple venues across the city to raise funds for school art and music programs. The events in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 have raised $80K with 100% of the money raised going to the cause.

“We are very excited to have Jeff as part of the team. His ties to the community and his skill sets make him the perfect addition to WMSE,” stated Station Manager Tom Crawford.

Please contact Jeff at redmon@msoe.edu or 414-277-4514 with any questions about underwriting or event sponsorship opportunities.