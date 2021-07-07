JULY 13 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 27: DEVIN DROBKA POSTED :: July 7, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Originally involved in Milwaukee’s punk and metal scenes, Devin Drobka’s desire to regularly venture into the unknown developed his fascination for jazz and improvised music. Drobka has worked with visual artists and dancers as well as musicians from different styles ranging from hip hop to noise to folk to indie pop.

Drobka’s latest release – Resorts – finds him creating as a trio: Drobka on drums, Matt Blair on piano and Aaron Darrell on acoustic bass. Written over a tumultuous two years for Drobka, Resorts was released to Shifting Paradigm Records in late-May digitally, and soon will see a limited vinyl release.

The space Resorts occupies is both airy and intense, quiet and occupied, creating an ever-shifting sound environment for the listener to find their current-self in and hopefully discover the deep change and joy experienced in the everyday and the resorts taken to find refuge in order to grow and become loving beings.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

