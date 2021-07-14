JULY 20 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 28: ORLANDO PEÑA POSTED :: July 14, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter Orlando Peña’s style contains the beautiful imagery and storytelling qualities of traditional folk and country music, but with modern instrumentation and rhythms that come from his eclectic background. His group, The Midnight Purchase brings a refreshing and unique sound to Americana, a genre that often favors tradition. After recently spending a few years on a goat farm in rural Illinois honing his craft, Peña returned to Milwaukee with more focus and hard-earned experience. Orlando is getting set to release new music soon and plays Tosa Tonight coming up on Thursday, July 28th.

