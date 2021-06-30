JULY 6 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 26: SNAG POSTED :: June 30, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Since forming in 2016 and self-releasing their first EP, Milwaukee’s Snag has worked with forces both local and international to evolve their sound, consistently releasing boundary-pushing new material. The trio creates a visceral form of screamo that plays heavily with the more atmospheric, post-rock side of the genre, incorporating disparate instruments like violin, cello, and trumpet. Now, after a year spent in quarantine, Snag is preparing to release their sophomore full-length, Death Doula, issued with their trademark hopeful-yet-aggressive sense of poeticism. We’ll get a glimpse into the making of that new record on Local/Live.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”