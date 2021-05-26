JUNE 1 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 22: DARK PSYCHIC POSTED :: May 26, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Dark Psychic is a two-piece electronic rock band from Milwaukee. Clark Rendall (vocals, synths, drum machine) and Nathan Greene (guitar) played together in several bands in the early 00’s and rejoined efforts after Rendall’s departure from and recent return to Milwaukee.

Dark Psychic’s sound revives elements of the new wave and post-punk sounds of the 80s with pops of psychedelic garage rock and grunge throwing some sonic curveballs. The duo’s debut release – Hallucination – tells of disillusioned millennials and Gen Xers navigating adult life in an economic and political wasteland amidst multiple systemic crises. And while there is a dark, cynical nature to much of their material, many songs hold a glimmer of hope.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”