JUNE 14 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 62: DAVEKEVINADAM

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, June 14th, we catch up with Milwaukee rapper, DaveKevinAdam, about his latest release, Lonely Cactus 3.

Known around town as a “hip hop poet”, DaveKevinAdam has been particularly making a name for himself with his “Lonely Cactus” series with Max Mroz. He’s also gained well-deserved notoriety through tirelessly performing on diverse lineups at every club he can in his city. Also spending his time as an avid club DJ, DaveKevinAdam showcases his natural flow and his ability to choose the hooks that will stick around and make people groove. In the last couple of years, his output has been stronger than ever, and Lonely Cactus 3 is a testament to where he’s come since he started rapping. Tune into Local/Live to hear what makes him stay hungry and motivated.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

