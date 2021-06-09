JUNE 15 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 24: DINNER SET GANG POSTED :: June 9, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Dinner Set Gang is the duo of long-time collaborators Derek De Vinney and Josh Evert. The end of the pair’s previous project, The Fatty Acids, in 2017, gave way to an opportunity to continue working together creatively. De Vinney’s demos for Dinner Set Gang date back to 2016, yet the songs on the soon-to-be-released Are You Someplace Else have only been committed to tape recently.

De Vinney and Evert are still adept at making maximalism sound natural – every aspect of a song has an active role. Their “pop music for the doomed” builds a world for people who like shiny hooks AND dystopian prose AND a little math in their music.

