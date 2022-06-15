JUNE 21 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 63: THE GROVELERS POSTED :: June 15, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, June 21st, we speak to Milwaukee rock ‘n roll band, The Grovelers, about their newest album, Misplaced Cars & Blackouts.

Formed in 2013, the band was conceived by lifelong friends, vocalist Skip Peer and guitarist Graff. Soon after, Graff’s cousin Dane Didier joined on drums along with bassist Lemonie Fresh. They’ve been consistently performing throughout the Midwest, opening for acts such as Southern Culture on the Skids, X , Shooter Jennings, Paul Collins, The Delta Bombers, and more. On their new record, The Grovelers drop another dose of high energy into classic rock ‘n roll sounds that draw influence from late-50s Rockabilly, early 60s garage rock and 80s punk rock, reinforced by a bevvy of guest musicians for a truly fun listen.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”