JUNE 28 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 64: KIDCUTUP

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, June 28th, we catch up with former WMSE DJ (and now world-renowned DJ), KidCutUp before he returns to Milwaukee for a set at the BMO Harris Pavilion for Summerfest on Friday, July 8th.

KidCutUp is a growing voice in the international DJ conversation. From arenas worldwide, to local clubs to your living room, KidCutUp has been on the cutting edge of DJing in the 1990s, 2000s and beyond and has since toured with massive superstars like PINK and Cher. He’s captured the attention of thousands at Summerfest in his hometown of Milwaukee, kept the b-boys and b-girls moving at Soundset festival in the Twin Cities and has kept steady residencies around the country. His talents are in demand and his edits and remixes have been played by the likes of Diplo, DJ Khaled, The Chainsmokers, Z-Trip, and others. Currently, KidCutUp is a top remixer and editor at one of the world’s largest record pools, DJcity.com. Listen to our conversation with him before his return to Milwaukee for Summerfest; only on WMSE!

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”