JUNE 29 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 25: THE GOODBOY SUIT

On the eve of their 2002 summer tour, The Goodboy Suit disbanded, its members going on to play in Temper Temper, Since By Man, Decibully and Dramatic Lovers. And despite the Milwaukee quartet’s short tenure, they mastered blending angular post-rock with early-to-mid 90’s emotional hardcore, creating fiercely candid songs fueled with anger, angst and sorrow to create a more “intellectual” form of post-hardcore. Now, nearly two decades after their lone release Within Walls Without Windows was issued, that release is making its comeback.

All seven songs from Within Walls Without Windows was recorded in the basement of a real estate office in the Ukranian Village neighborhood of Chicago by Mike Lust (Russian Circles, Sweep the Leg Johnny, William Elliot Whitmore). Tune into WMSE as we learn about the band’s beginnings, the recording of that debut record and what to expect with their forthcoming reissue.

