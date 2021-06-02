JUNE 8 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 23: COUCH FLAMBEAU POSTED :: June 2, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Witty post-rockers Couch Flambeau are certainly no strangers to WMSE. WMSE and the Milwaukee-based band (known at its formation in 1982 as the “Couch Potatoes”) is practically the same age (and back in the early 80’s, one could count on hearing classics like “Mobile Home” on heavy rotation).

Nearly thirty years later, the band is still writing some of the most fun (and funny) rock songs around. Over the years, Couch Flambeau caught the ears of folks such as musician Dave Grohl (Nirvana, The Foo Fighters), the Simpsons co-executive producer Dan Vebber and renowned guitarist and engineer Steve Albini. For their newest LP, Bunny Hideout, they enlisted Albini’s Electrical Audio crew to bring their newest musical beast out of hiding. Tune into Local/Live to hear all about it as we sit down with band founder, Jay Tiller.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

