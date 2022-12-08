Local/Live – 12/13/22 – Black Lines, Din Sky POSTED :: December 8, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: In-Studio Performances

Antisummer Club SPC-700 marks Tyler’s first creative solo output in over five years, and while it may have taken a substantial amount of time to finally land at this point, all aspects of this release were conceptualized, programmed, designed, and rigorously stress tested within one highly concentrated week in August of 2022. Within that short amount of time, inspiration struck, and the concept of Antisummer Club SPC-700 went from a single, three-minute piece in homage to a bygone summer spent with an obscure piece of ‘90s tech, to an ambitious crash course in D.I.Y. project management. The result is a fully bespoken, translucent CD mini album featuring recontextualized source audio from the long-forgotten XBAND modem, a fifty-two page companion book, and a full line of additionally customized merchandise.

So, where did this unlikely, vital, and dominant influence originate? 4th gen K-pop, of course.