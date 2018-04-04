Local/Live: April 10 – Duckling

“‘It’s not even that we’re obsessed with ducks,’ Quinn Cory [of Milwaukee band, Duckling] says. ‘It’s the nature of who we are, and what our relationships are in this band, that it made sense to push this duck thing as far as possible, definitely further than it needs to go.’ Pushing things too far is sort of a pattern with the band, who play loopy punk and buzzy alternative with echoes of The Rentals and The Breeders but with a screwball edge that’s all their own.”

~The Shepherd Express

The trio’s Bandcamp debut EP, Sup From a Duck, is full of contradictory qualities, reeling from lax, down-tempo ballads to kicky-y songs filled with singalong choruses. There’s a decidedly 90s feel to Duckling’s repertoire, so if you like your slacker-rock full of nostalgia, Duckling is for you.

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, April 10th for the newest music from Duckling and news on what they have going on this spring and summer; WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

