Local/Live: April 17 – Bandoleer Bacall

Bandoleer Bacall are four nice, young, Wisconsin lads serving up their own brand of romantic phantasmagoria straight from the raspberry underground. They sing songs about French actresses, trees, and jackets with a touch of rock and roll, a dash of psychedelia, a splash of pop, and whatever else it takes to reach through the mirror. They’ve recorded two albums (available at bandoleerbacall.bandcamp.com) and are currently working on a third.

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, April 17th for music from Bandoleer Bacall and to hear all the details about their big gig at Chill On the Hill this summer. Go to WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s