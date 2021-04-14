LOCAL/LIVE: APRIL 20 – MARK WALDOCH & THE HALLELUJAH WARD @ THE RING POSTED :: April 14, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

On Tuesday, April 20th, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners live music over the airwaves with Local/Live at The Ring via Kneeverland Productions. Our guest for this round is Mark Waldoch & The Hallelujah Ward.

Mark Waldoch goes way back with the Milwaukee music scene, gaining notoriety for his earnest and emotive style, drawing comparisons to the likes of lauded indie bands such as The Wedding Present. Waldoch has recently released material with his new crew, The Hallelujah Ward, featuring Dan Didier and James Sauer. The sounds of The Hallelujah Ward still tilts towards straight-up pop music and gives it some extra oomph with electronic embellishments, keys and horns. The band most-recently released the single, “86,000 (You Will Know)” with an accompanying video that is both heartfelt and trippy.

Join WMSE on Tuesday, April 20th for Local/Live streaming live from The Ring to hear more new music from Mark Waldoch & The Hallelujah Ward. Watch at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”