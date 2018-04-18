Local/Live: April 24 – Klassik

Tune into Local/Live for a set from Klassik (and his new band) as he gets ready for his gig during the Arte Para Todos festival on Friday, April 27th at Club Garibaldi’s.

Klassik has shared the stage with acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Talib Kweli, DJ Premier, and Robert Glasper to name a few. Klassik is truly an old soul. His fusion of hip hop and jazz, amongst many other genres, pays homage to the many legends of generations past. His music is not based around braggadocio or glorification of the world’s ills, but rather portrays a positive, forward thinking person, fueled by his inspiration to constantly create and innovate. His diverse influences including Stevie Wonder, John Coltrane, and Pharrell Williams have helped mold a blend of musical styles that comes out one hundred percent unique, fresh, and timeless.



Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, April 24th for a live, on-air set from Klassik – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s