Local/Live: April 3 – Slow Walker @ Club Garibaldi’s

WMSE’s Local/Live once again returns to Club Garibaldi’s for another awesome Local/Live segment that YOU can join!

On Tuesday, April 3rd, we welcome Milwaukee rockers Slow Walker hot on the heels of their newest album for a live show and interview on-site and over the airwaves.

Still kicking after eight years, Slow Walker’s sound is always evolving. Originally floating somewhere in the garage/psych realm, they now operate as a power trio that is heavier and louder than ever before.

They aim for the sweet spot between the ears where you can still hear it well after the show is over. Their new LP Ah Yes is out March 30th on Holy Family Players Theatre.

You can join WMSE and Slow Walker at Club Garibaldi’s as we team up for this live radio show. If you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives).

As always, WMSE Music Director Erin Wolf and co-host Cal Roach will lead Slow Walker through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (audience participation is encouraged!).

Doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

This is a 21+ event which is FREE and open to the public.

Again, if you can’t join us for the live segment and show at Club Garibaldi’s, please tune in, per usual, to 91.7 FM (or stream online at WMSE.org) at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.