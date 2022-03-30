LOCAL/LIVE: APRIL 5 – TELETHON @ ANODYNE ON BRUCE POSTED :: March 30, 2022 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, April 5th, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners local and live music both in-person and over the airwaves for an all-ages Local/Live show at Anodyne on Bruce via Kneeverland Productions. This time around, we look forward to bringing you music from Milwaukee’s pop-rockers, Telethon!

Telethon recorded their recent record Swim Out Past The Breakers during the year 2020. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into the making of: Gene Jacket played nearly all of his keyboard parts with a broken wrist (which was obtained via a botched drop-in on a quarter pipe), Kevin broke his glasses during recording while in a verbal brawl with Psycho J about the guitar solo in “Bad Dudes”, Gene miraculously used a BIC lighter to fix his broken glasses and one of Gru’s lovable and hardworking Minions was sadly destroyed during a fit of temporary group bloodlust. It’s a wonder that Swim Out Past the Breakers even made it to your ears, but it did, to many accolades!

Milwaukee Record says, “Telethon has the unique ability to craft interesting, fun, and palatable material that touches on the decidedly less enjoyable aspects of life [and] Swim Out Past the Breakers finds Telethon’s musicianship and singer Kevin Tully’s lyrical acumen each hitting their stride like never before.”

Join WMSE and Telethon by either stopping by Anodyne on Bruce (224 W Bruce Street) for this FREE and open-to the-public event, or by livestreaming the show over at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts. Or, just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”