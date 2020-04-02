LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: APRIL 7 – GGOOLLDD

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances!

This Tuesday, we’ll be sharing GGOOLLDD’s 2017 live set from Club Garibaldi. We’re currently celebrating their latest release, Here We Are, which is out, now! Tune in and get ready to party with GGOLLDD’s high-energy dance music.

This very special segment airs on Tuesday, April 7th – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.