Local/Live Archive: August 11 – Xposed 4Heads at Club Garibaldi POSTED :: August 5, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances!

In February of 2018, we welcomed the zany and crazy-talented Xposed 4Heads for a live show and interview at Club Garibaldi. The Devo-inspired and New Wave-fueled band orbits Milwaukee’s music scene frequently, shuttling new singles into the hands and ears of its adoring fans. Xposed 4Heads is undeniably a party band that puts on a high-energy, witty show, mashed up with that Devo style and the B52’s energy, aided by the sparklingly mysterious Star Girls – two aliens that have solely come to Earth for peace and dancing.

