Local/Live Archive: August 25 – Sat. Nite Duets POSTED :: August 19, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances…

Nearly four years ago, we welcomed Milwaukee’s Sat. Nite Duets into our studios, shortly after the release of their Air Guitaralbum on Father/Daughter Records. The band’s heartfelt and humorous style of rock music inspired a cult following over their years of scene steadiness. Each band member would take the spotlight for a song on their records, making for an interesting but still-cohesive journey through tales of yuppies, sobriety, touring and finding peace.

Tune into WMSE this Tuesday for another greatLocal/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.