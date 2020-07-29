Local/Live Archive: August 4 – Chill On The Hill 2018 Rebroadcast with Half Glass Full, the Trojan Horses and Negative/Positive POSTED :: July 29, 2020 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances!

This week, WMSE’s Local/Live would typically be broadcasting live from Chill on The Hill at the Humboldt Park bandshell. This year, as we can’t do that, we wanted to take you back a couple years to our phenomenally fun experience with young, local bands Half Glass Full, the Trojan Horses and Negative/Positive, featuring songs from their Chill On the Hill “Kids & Family Night” performances. This was our 2nd, annual, broadcast from Chill on The Hill, originally airing on August 7, 2018.

Tune into WMSE this Tuesday for another greatLocal/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.