Local/Live Archive: July 14– Shle Berry

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances and this week, you’ll hear Shle Berry’s 2018 performance from the WMSE studios!

Shle Berry is a hip hop artist from Milwaukee who loves her hometown and strives to make music that is relatable and honest – music that entices your emotions. While pretty candid, Shle always makes sure to add the silver lining. She is very versatile on the mic, bringing gritty bars that will have you rethinking your life, but is also capable of sinking one of her trademark hooks in your musical brain…a mix that’s vulnerable and lyrical, but also melodic and fun.

Tune into WMSE this Tuesday for another awesome Local/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.