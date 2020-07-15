LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: JULY 21 – JOSEPH HUBER

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances and this week, you’ll hear Joseph Huber’s performance from the WMSE studios going back to June of 2017, right around the time of his release for The Suffering Stage…

Joseph Huber was a founding member of Milwaukee’s .357 Sting Band. The band is known as one of the most influential groups in the modern country and bluegrass movement. Going on to fly “solo” (with band mates Jason Loveall on fiddle and Eston Bennett on bass in tow), Huber has kept prolific and adept at equally upbeat and introspective moments, garnering followers and praise along the way. He’s shared the stage with folks like the Hackensaw Boys, Scott H Biram, Robert Earl Keen, Ben Nichols, Charlie Parr, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and the Henhouse Prowlers just to name a few.

His bio states, “Huber continues moving onward and upward captivating folks with his sincere and well-crafted songs under his own name along with the impeccable musicianship of his fellow touring partners. Whether it’s irresistible, fiddle-driven, dancing tunes or honest, heart-wrenching “songwriter” songs, Huber’s songs and shows spans the spectrum of ‘Roots’ music while preferring not to stay within the boundaries of any strict genre classification.”

Tune into WMSE this Tuesday for another awesomeLocal/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.