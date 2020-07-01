LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: JULY 7 – MIDNIGHT RERUNS

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances!

This one goes back to the fall of 2015 for Midnight Reruns’ Local/Live show at Club Garibaldi that timed out right around their Force of Nurture release on Dusty Medical Records.

“The band’s jangly, Replacements-esque guitar pop is instantly likable,” The A.V. Club remarked and it’s easy to agree and see why – Midnight Reruns’ crunchy guitars, singalong choruses and shambolic-yet-poised energy are the ingredients that satisfy both the rocker and the pop fan. Their live performances were not-to-be-missed and you’ll capture that rock club energy with this one.

This very special segment airs on Tuesday, July 7th – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.