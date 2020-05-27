LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: JUNE 2 – SPACE RAFT

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances! This one will take you back to April of 2016…

Space Raft wowed us that particular night with a live set at Club Garibaldi – hands down, a fantastic show; Space Raft is one of those bands one should catch in a rock club to get the full effect. Having spent ample time stage-side in various bands like Call Me Lightning, Temper Temper and Mystery Girls, Space Raft is known for their solid musicianship, knack for catchy melodies and thoughtful writing.

Jordan Davis (guitar, vocals), TJay Christenson (keys), Jon Heibler (bass) and Tyler Chicorel (drums) have a natural ease together, gamely combining elements of 60s and 70s rock, punk, power pop, psych and soul…it’s a sound that stays with you. The band’s final release – Positively Space Raft – was just released on Dusty Medical Records and sharing this archive with you is a small way to thank the band for another awesome (although final) record. Don’t miss out!

This very special segment airs on Tuesday, June 2nd – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.