LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: JUNE 30 – DOGS IN ECSTASY

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances! This coming week, we’re going back to Dogs In Ecstasy’s 2015 fall appearance on WMSE, and if you somehow missed out nearly five years ago, we highly encourage you to tune in to capture the band’s wonderfully wacky energy and technically-honed musical chops!

Depending on who you are, Dogs In Ecstasy is either a band from Milwaukee or a Twitter account ready for a book deal. The band is a vehicle for songs drawing on great works by USAISAMONSTER, Weezer, The Breeders and Sparks and explores characters (real and imaginary), objects (useful and stupid) and facts (true and false). The Twitter is mostly about dogs.

Catch Dogs In Ecstasy’s 2015 performance on June 30th for anotherLocal/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.