LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: JUNE 9 – milo

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances! This one will take you back to December, 2015…

Rapper and producer Rory Allen Philip Ferreira (now better known by his stage name “R.A.P. Ferreira”) began drawing attention for both his milo and scallops hotel projects, going on tour with Busdriver and Open Mike Eagle. Originally hailing from Kenosha, he is currently based in Biddeford, Maine where he owns and operates Soulfolks Records.

He’s possibly also based in Nashville part-time (according to his Bandcamp page), but his travels haven’t stopped him from gaining notoriety. Bandcamp remarks on his most recent release, “Between the band’s wide-open orchestration and Ferreira’s conversational spoken-word flow, Purple Moonlight Pages harkens back to the early ‘90s era of jazz-rap hybrids, when groups like A Tribe Called Quest and Digable Planets ruled the landscape. Yet it’s still very much a Ferreira Album, full of intricate wordplay and one-off missives that waft in from somewhat disparate places.”

As milo (and when in Milwaukee), he was accompanied by s.al and randal bravery, running the tape label, ruby yacht together. Tune in to hear where Ferreira was at with milo about five years ago…

This very special segment airs on Tuesday, 9th – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

