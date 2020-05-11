LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: MAY 12 – SISTASTRINGS

POSTED:: May 11, 2020

FILED UNDER:: In-Studio Performances, Interviews, Local/Live, Special Programming

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances!

This Tuesday, we’ll be sharing SistaStrings live set from the WMSE studios. These real-life sisters use their gifts of music to create social change. As classically trained instrumentalists, Monique and Chauntee Ross are a dynamic, collaborative pair, riffing on elements of classic and gospel music to create a unique sound rooted in passion.

This very special segment airs on Tuesday, May 12th. Go to WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::91.7 FM, Local/Live Archive, SistaStrings, WMSE

Categories