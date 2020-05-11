LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: MAY 12 – SISTASTRINGS

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances!



This Tuesday, we’ll be sharing SistaStrings live set from the WMSE studios. These real-life sisters use their gifts of music to create social change. As classically trained instrumentalists, Monique and Chauntee Ross are a dynamic, collaborative pair, riffing on elements of classic and gospel music to create a unique sound rooted in passion.



This very special segment airs on Tuesday, May 12th. Go to WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.



Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.