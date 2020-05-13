LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: MAY 19th – THE SCARRING PARTY

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances!

This Tuesday we will be going back to The Scarring Party’s final radio performance in 2015. The well-loved Milwaukee quartet was known for their low-key showmanship and vaudevillian spectacle, utilizing tuba, accordion and banjo for an “end-timey” appeal. Drawing on influences of the 20’s and 30’s music hall, Lomax Folkways recordings and 70’s punk, The Scarring Party held a cult following in Milwaukee, opening for Daniel Johnston, Why?, The Ditty Bops, Margot & the Nuclear So and So’s, and Southern Culture on the Skids.

This very special segment airs on Tuesday, May 19th. Go to WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.