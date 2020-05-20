Local/Live Archive: May 26th – Liv Mueller

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances! This one goes back to July of 2017…

Wipe your tears, put on your Sunday best and listen. Milwaukee’s Liv Mueller is a songstress who has lived in the likes of Nashville, Austin and the Midwest, picking up artistic cues along the way. Her vocals are a beautiful combo of sparkle and smoke, taking any listener to another time when artists like Peggy Lee and Connie Francis reigned.

Mueller made her name in the Milwaukee music scene with rockabilly band, The Screaming Lilies and rock bands, The Lovelies and The Dark Horse Project. Her solo project further cements her as one of the most talented female vocalists in our city, her style echoing a bygone era while anchored by a modern edge.

This very special segment airs on Tuesday, May 26th – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.