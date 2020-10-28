LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: NOVEMBER 3 – MRS. FUN POSTED :: October 28, 2020 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

For the next bit, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances. This one goes back about two years ago with two Milwaukee jazz legends!

MRS.FUN plays nu jazz. Complex, sophisticated and adventurous, their music is a unique blend of off-center jazz, ultra-funk, spoken word rap, and their own brand of neo-cabaret. Intelligent lyrics, stellar musicianship, and a dynamic stage presence are hallmarks of their music. The MRS.FUN sound is derived from Connie Grauer’s funky bass-driven keyboard playing, combined with Kim Zick’s skillful in-the-pocket drumming.

“Grauer is a piano player with few equals whose drive and energy spills across the stage and into the audience like nitrous oxide. She’s got a left hand that doesn’t quit, the mark of any great pianist, and a right hand with limitless boundaries”. Zick holds court as a “heart-stopping drummer” whose “grooves get so far out, most people need a map to get back.”

Voted Best Contemporary Jazz Group by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) three consecutive years, Grauer and Zick have also received WAMI awards for Best Instrumentalist: keyboards and drums. Grauer has also received awards for Best Female Vocalist and Best Stage Entertainer.

Tune into WMSE this Tuesday for another great Local/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.