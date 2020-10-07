LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: OCTOBER 13– PAPER HOLLAND POSTED :: October 7, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances.

Paper Holland are a six-piece indie pop band from Milwaukee. Drawing from the pop sensibility of acts like Death Cab For Cutie, the sparkling guitars of The Cure and the mild experimentalism of Tame Impala, Paper Holland creates rhythmic and driving music with elegant horn arrangements, memorable hooks and skillful musicianship. We welcomed the band into our studios shortly after they released their 2018 full-length, Galápagos, a summery dose of indie pop-rock.

Tune into WMSE this Tuesday for another greatLocal/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

