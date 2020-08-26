Local/Live Archive: September 1 – B~Free With Foreign Goods At Club Garibaldi POSTED :: August 26, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances…

This week, we’re talking it back to the fall of 2016, when we welcomed the prowess of soulful singer and musician, B~Free, to the stage of Club Garibaldis. That night, she was backed by the excellent Foreign Goods, who provided an energetic sonic backdrop.

B~Free draws inspiration from Jill Scott, J-Dilla, Erykah Badu, Esperanza Spalding, Brandy and beyond. Her beautiful voice and skill as a flautist was on full display for her Local/Live performance that night and also for her album – Ode 2 A Luv Affair – which was released the month before. That album was hailed as the “#1 Milwaukee Album” by the Journal Sentinel. Join us as we enjoy the magic of that night’s performance!

Tune into WMSE this Tuesday for another greatLocal/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.