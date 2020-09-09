LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: SEPTEMBER 15 – LEX ALLEN POSTED :: September 9, 2020 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances…

Lex Allen creates musical space for those who need something to help through the hurt, connects with those who need to hear something inspiring to help them see their self-worth. His style of soul-pop is warm, playful and sincere. When he visited our studios in 2015, he was already making pretty big waves in the local music scene. Today, it’s undeniable he’s one of the most visible artists on the scene, playing hundreds of festivals and creating community-collaborative videos for some of his most memorable songs like “Let Go”.

Tune into WMSE this Tuesday for another greatLocal/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

