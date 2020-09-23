LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: SEPTEMBER 29 – GENESIS RENJI POSTED :: September 23, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances…this one goes back to October of last year when we had local rapper, Genesis Renji in our studios ahead of the release for his album, Keefe.

Genesis Renji is an Emmy-nominated hip hop artist, based out of Milwaukee. Born in Bethesda, Maryland, Renji started rapping at 12 years-old after his cousin introduced him to rap music. He was soon doing freestyles with his brothers and cousin to fit in, searching for acceptance while developing his passion for performances in middle school and spoken word slams in high school, later.

After seeing Lupe Fiasco’s “Kick, Push” video, Renji started actively writing and recording, using his early influences (Chamillionaire, Lil’ Wayne and Eminem) to push forward. As his interests grew and his musical tastes expanded, so did his sonic palette. Having a creative signature of penning vivid stories like Kendrick Lamar and pairing them with catchy, vibrant hooks like Childish Gambino helped translate into both memorable music and performances, eventually going on to open for hip-hop legends, Jean Grae, Pahroahe Moch and Skyzoo, performing in front of 7,000 festival-goers at Summerfest in 2018 and a sold-out Milwaukee Bucks halftime performance for a crowd of over 17, 000.

