LOCAL/LIVE ARCHIVE: SEPTEMBER 8 – AMANDA HUFF

Over the coming weeks, WMSE will be digging into our archives to bring you some blast-from-the-past Local/Live performances…this week, we bring you the 2018 WMSE studios performance of Amanda Huff.

Amanda Huff is a multi-genre musician – a solo artist as well as a composer for the local film scene and one-seventh of the jazz group “Strangelander”, Amanda pulls from a multitude of styles to inform her musical output, a triad of the cinematic, jazz, and electronic. Around the time of this performance, she had just released her debut, Hemiptera.

Tune into WMSE this Tuesday for another greatLocal/Live Archive rebroadcast – WMSE.org to stream, world-wide, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

