Local/Live: August 13 – Frugal Stu & The Coupons

Frugal Stu & the Coupons is a proto-post-ironic disco-funk-fusion band from the future, hailing from Milwaukee. Their music has been described by Breaking and Entering as “[music] that is all over the place musically, in the best way possible”.

Within one year of playing together they put out two releases, their Discount EP and their Liquidation EP. Liquidation was a finalist for 88Nine’s “Best Disc We Missed” in 2018. The creative juices continue to flow as the band just finished an album set to release on August 16th. Keep your eyes out for Frugal Stu & the Coupons as they continue to spread their unique sound around the Midwest!

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, August 30th to hear the newest from Frugal Stu & The Coupons. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.