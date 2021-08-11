LOCAL/LIVE: AUGUST 17 – STEPHEN HULL @ THE RING POSTED :: August 11, 2021 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, August 17th, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners live music over the airwaves with Local/Live at The Ring via Kneeverland Productions. Our guest for this round is Stephen Hull.

Stephen Hull is a self-taught blues artist from Racine who has been playing since the age of fourteen. Hull’s been dubbed “a young B.B. and Albert King” and has gained notoriety playing in both his home of southeastern Wisconsin and Chicago.

His full band – The Stephen Hull Experience – allows Hull to truly shine centerstage on his guitar, his influences of Albert King, B.B. King, Elmore James and Jontavious Willis all on full display. Hull’s performances are transformative and in the seven years he’s been playing, he’s achieved the distinction of being a finalist in the 2021 Interstate Music Competition. You’ll be able to catch Stephen Hull at WMSE’s upcoming Backyard BBQ event, but before you do, get acquainted at The Ring.

Join WMSE on Tuesday, August 17th for Local/Live streaming live from The Ring to watch and listen to a set from Stephen Hull. Watch at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”