LOCAL/LIVE: AUGUST 6 – CHILL ON THE HILL LIVE BROADCAST POSTED :: July 31, 2019 FILED UNDER Interviews, Local/Live, Special Programming :: In-Studio Performances

On Tuesday, August 6th, at 6pm, join Local/Live hosts Erin and Cal for WMSE’s third year of broadcasting Local/Live from Chill On The Hill in Humboldt Park.

This installment of Chill On The Hill is “Kids & Family Night”! Young, local groups Golden Grenades, The Lovebugs and Repeat The Process will all play and you can bet you’ll also hear special, live interviews being broadcast in addition to those sets!

To join us, head on over to the Humboldt Park Bandshell in Bay View (3000 S. Howell Avenue). And if you can’t join us in person, tune in at 91.7FM or stream the broadcast live or in the archives at WMSE.org.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.